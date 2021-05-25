 Skip to main content
Letter: Sterrer off-base
Letter: Sterrer off-base

Steller's lengthy diatribe against Matt Lohmeier was low even for him. Typical nowadays, you don't agree with someone, find a little trash to attack them. Lohmeier questioned teachings in his faith years ago and now discredited for questioning Critical Race Theory. Lohmeier is correct in stating the military has become too political. Being a military spouse for nearly thirty years, I know firsthand that even during Viet Nam we were not politically motivated in any way. Young recruits now are subjected to indoctrination and equity training that weakens the fabric of the military. Lloyd Austin thinks there are not enough female pilots, well, maybe it is because fewer females WANT to be pilots. I wish more teachers had Lohmeier's guts in resisting Critical Race Theory in the classrooms. Its intent is to divide and make students ashamed of who they are and view others as adversaries, putting up roadblocks to friendship. No matter what color, teach them pride in themselves.

Maryam Wade

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

