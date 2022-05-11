Letter: Steve Christy and the Huckleberry Saga

Shadows, black clouds, suspicions, mistrust and conspiracy are frequent themes in Steve Cristy's op-ed pieces - be it about our elections, our school boards, or in county administration. In his recent opinion piece about the Huckleberry Saga, Supervisor Christy blames county employees, a complicit and disinterested press and his fellow Board members for "not keeping better control of their "general manager" for decades". Yet he accepts none. Mr. Cristy has been on the Pima County Board of Supervisors for half a decade - plenty of time to effect change. It never ceases to amaze how some politicians find fault everywhere, except, of course, in their own inaction.