Letter: Steve Christy doesn't believe in science

Last month, I listened to the League of Women Voters forum with Supervisor Steve Christy, incumbent for Pima County District 4 Supervisor and Steve Diamond, his opponent.
I knew that Supervisor Christy had voted against the Pima County mask mandate. What I didn’t know is how he is a science denier and how he holds businesses above the health of his constituents.
I want County officials to base decisions regarding public health on science based in real research, not beliefs. He decries the Pima Public Health Department for notifying the public about businesses who are not following the mandate.
I make my decision of who to patronize on whether they follow the mask mandate and the County health department helps me with that choice.
Regarding helping small businesses, rather than let them all ignore the mask mandate, why not patronize, as I do, an Italian restaurant in Corona de Tucson and others like them? They have followed the mandate and all their staff have worn masks since it started.
Jean Vickers
Vail
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!