Letter: Steve Christy fighitng vote certificatin

I was very disappointed by Supervisor Steve Christy's opposing the vote certification because Katie Hobbs was the Secretary of State and he said she should not be involved in the elections tally for governor. He knew better. He knew that was part of her current elected job. He did not oppose the current Republican Govenor of Georgis overseeing and certifying the votes that made him Governor. Those comments appeared to have nothing to do about making the voting process more secure. Steve Christy, please get back to dealing with real issues in Pima County like homelessness, roads, water security and rising covid infections in Pima county.

John Higgins

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star.
