Letter: Steve Diamond for D-4 Supervisor
As a homeowner of 42 years in Pima County Supervisor District 4, I supported Republican public-interest supervisors John Even and Ray Carroll.

This year, I whole-heartedly support the Star’s choice of Steve Diamond for D-4 Supervisor. I find Steve to be a thoughtful person who does his research, with an instinct for collaborative decision-making. His IT background gives him an unique insight into how organizations like Pima County operate. I am so impressed with his respect for the wisdom of Pima County’s indigenous people.

I have known Mr. Diamond’s opponent for 29 years. He can smile and work hard for his personal interests. However, he disappointed me, using my name without permission to get elected. He also falsely takes credit for improving roads in his district—which happened by board-majority vote and formula funding. A climate science denier, he tends to be a narrow ideologue, which makes him ineffective in our community.

I’ll vote with confidence for Steve Diamond.

Phil Silvers

Green Valley

