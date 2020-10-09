 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Steve Kerr Dunks On Trump
View Comments

Letter: Steve Kerr Dunks On Trump

It's amazing a rich man like Steve Kerr can say that we picked the worst person to be our president. It's statements like that caused the election of President Trump. What make's Steve Kerr an authority of how we the people should vote. What's happen is that movie stars, sports personalities and politicians think that they know what's best for the regular American citizen. I served my country in many capacities for many different President's. I respected all President's who I served for and many of them made huge mistake's. Steve Kerr is a young man that see's the country divided, I see a country that always come's together when we need too. Do I think Trump or Biden should be the President, WE THE PEOPLE should and will decide that November Third. No ONE should tell us how to VOTE!

Henry Ochoa

Three Points

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Mark Kelly

My wife and I love Southern Arizona for it's maverick life style as represented by John McCain. A vote for Mark Kelly will bring a California …

Local-issues

Letter: Support for McSally

I used to believe that Mark Kelly was just a one-issue/no-gun candidate, but after closely following his campaign I now sadly understand that …

Local-issues

Letter: 2020 Election

I am a refugee. First from the Democrat party and second, from the Republican party. I have been a registered Independent as a party of one fo…

Local-issues

Letter: pedestrians

There has got to be something done about the streets of Tucson when it becomes to pedestrians. Every day you hear about some one getting kille…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News