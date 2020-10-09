Letter: Steve Kerr Dunks On Trump

It's amazing a rich man like Steve Kerr can say that we picked the worst person to be our president. It's statements like that caused the election of President Trump. What make's Steve Kerr an authority of how we the people should vote. What's happen is that movie stars, sports personalities and politicians think that they know what's best for the regular American citizen. I served my country in many capacities for many different President's. I respected all President's who I served for and many of them made huge mistake's. Steve Kerr is a young man that see's the country divided, I see a country that always come's together when we need too. Do I think Trump or Biden should be the President, WE THE PEOPLE should and will decide that November Third. No ONE should tell us how to VOTE!
Henry Ochoa
Three Points
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!