 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Steve Kerr should mind his own business
View Comments

Letter: Steve Kerr should mind his own business

Re: Political Notebook, September 25, 2020

Steve Kerr has lived in California too long. People are moving from that failed state to Arizona by the thousands each year to escape the lawlessness, oppressive taxes, homelessness and other byproducts of Socialism made possible by years of Democrat dictatorship. He should mind his own business, stick to coaching a bunch of overpaid athletes and not attempt to foist his uninformed political views on Arizona and Pima County. We have enough problems here with one party rule

David Eppihimer

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Candidate Support

I've had the privilege to work personally with some of the candidates in November's election and I'd like to encourage my fellow Arizonians’ t…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News