Letter: Steve Kerr should mind his own business

Re: Political Notebook, September 25, 2020
Steve Kerr has lived in California too long. People are moving from that failed state to Arizona by the thousands each year to escape the lawlessness, oppressive taxes, homelessness and other byproducts of Socialism made possible by years of Democrat dictatorship. He should mind his own business, stick to coaching a bunch of overpaid athletes and not attempt to foist his uninformed political views on Arizona and Pima County. We have enough problems here with one party rule
David Eppihimer
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
