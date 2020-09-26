Letter: STEVE KERR

DUH !!!! Steve Kerr is quoted in the Tucson newspaper as saying he is: ANTI-TRUMP! Really, Is this the same Steve Kerr that will not say anything negative about CHINA? Doesn't Steve Kerr work within the walls of the NBA who in turn are in bed with China? In fact, most of the real money the NBA receives is from China. Come on Man, even the holier-than- tho Steve Kerr is very political when it comes to HIS WALLET.
Walt Johnson
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!