Letter: Steve Kozachik and recycling glass

Re: the Dec. 20 article "Councilman converts glass into sand to illustrate its sustainability."

Thanks to City Council Representative Steve Kozachik for again listening, studying, researching and trying a new approach to a continuing problem for the city of Tucson. We appreciate how he is trying the glass crushing on a micro level. Let's hope it proves useful to all of us. We know our alley could use quite a few barrels of the "new" sand.

Sally and John Evans

Midtown

