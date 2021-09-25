 Skip to main content
Letter: Steve Kozachik and the RTA
Re: the Sept. 23 article "City officials hold firm on threat to leave RTA."

I read today that Steve Kozachik doesn't think the voting structure of the RTA is fair, that it’s not representative. So I guess he does understand the concept of taxation without representation. Yet he apparently has no problem with the voting structure of the city of Tucson. Each ward submits candidates to represent their wards, but the final vote is city-wide, not ward-wide. The result is taxation without representation. A little hypocritical of him, I think.

Susan Berger

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

