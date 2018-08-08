Well, after two weeks of "Micro Sealing" Swan, Sunrise and part of Skyline the roads are completed. NO REPAIRS WERE MADE PRIOR TO THE MICRO SEALING, JUST SLOPPING ON THE SEALER AND ROCK CHIPS!! Residents all have this crap on our cars, shoes, carpets, and we got a cheap fix.
According to a phone call from the county, "we only had so much money to work with". Seems they have plenty of money to buy Golden Pins Bowling Alley and pay for the removal of the asbestos! I don't mean to beat a dead horse, but this is really a cheap fix.
Robert Taylor
North side
