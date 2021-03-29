Letter: Still benefit us, not animals

A recent letter writer claims zoos are our last line of defense against species extinction. So, the logic must go like this. Species are going extinct in mass because of human activity, over(human)population, exploitation of resources, habitat destruction, heating of the planet, whatever, you name it. And, since we, as a species, are unable to control ourselves in these regards, we must captivate other species in order to save them from us. But, I ask for whose benefit? Theirs? They don’t know the difference. They’re just captive. Again, the argument must conclude that it’s for our benefit. Because, really, what isn’t done for our benefit. As an aside, that still doesn’t justify tigers in the desert. Oh, but that’s education, you claim. However, if we’re so concerned with educating children about animals, why don’t the schools take any field trips to poultry processing plants so the students can learn where their nuggets come from?
Betsy Lubis
Midtown
