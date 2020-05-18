Letter: Still rejecting the mask

My good friend thinks she has contracted the virus. She is sick at home while awaiting the results of the covid-19 test. She wonders if it happened when she went to the grocery wearing mask and gloves, and the employee who was working the door with his mask down around his chin, pushed the cart toward her with a big cough.
What can we do about so many in public places without a mask?
I for one, would change my shopping in a nanosecond to a store that not only insisted upon employees wearing masks (properly), but also required it of all customers. You not only limit the number of customers in the store at any one time, but you require each to wear a face covering. It used to be, “No Shoes, No Shirt, No Service.” The new normal? “No Mask, No Entry.” We can do this! Otherwise, we all continue to be at greater risk today while extending the duration and extent of exposure.
Dabney Philabaum
Downtown
