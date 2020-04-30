Letter: Still waiting and all I hear..
In an article almost 2 weeks ago, Mayor of Tucson, Regina Romero was quoted to say she was going to discuss something with the City Council about our economy. She was waiting to see what the Federal Government was going to do for Tucson.

What has Chuck Huckleberry and the Pima County Board done?

Meanwhile, Mayor Derek Kawakami of the small island of Kauai, Hawaii is forming his "Economic Recovery Strategy Team" of local business and stakeholders for his community.

Still waiting and all I hear are "crickets" in downtown Tucson.

I just heard that Mayor Regina Romero is ready to make the wearing of face masks mandatory in the city of Tucson. If she does that, I will take all of my business into Pima County outside the city limits of Tucson.

By the way, I took Latin in high school 59 years ago, and the Latin word for QUEEN is Regina.

Terry Hlivko

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

