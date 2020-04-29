Letter: Still waiting and so are they

In an article almost 2 weeks ago, Mayor of Tucson, Regina Romero was quoted to say she was going to discuss something with the City Council about our economy. She was waiting to see what the Federal Government was going to do for Tucson.
What has Chuck Huckleberry and the Pima County Board done?
Meanwhile, Mayor Derek Kawakami of the small island of Kauai, Hawaii is forming his "Economic Recovery Strategy Team" of local business and stakeholders.
Still waiting and all I hear are "crickets" in downtown Tucson.
Terry Hlivko
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
