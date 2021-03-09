 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Stimulus Checks for Our Local Economy
View Comments

Letter: Stimulus Checks for Our Local Economy

  • Comments

We read and hear “Oh, but I don’t need this check”. First and foremost, how grateful we should feel that our economy will soon be reinvigorated, that people will be able to pay their rents, that the hungry will be able to shop. If an “unneeded” stimulus check arrives to our accounts, I urge you to do our Tucson area a world of good by spending every penny of it on small local businesses, local businesses owned by minorities, environmental and charitable nonprofits, and nonprofits which have mission statements promoting diversity, health, nature, sustainability and equity. I shudder when I see boarded-up store windows, eviction notices on apartment doors, and hundreds of pleas from desperate nonprofits. From the bottom up and as individuals, we can fix this pandemic-challenge by intentionally and thoughtfully spending every cent of the anticipated checks on our local needs. It’s a great opportunity to think of others during this time of great need.

Janel Feierabend

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Arizona GOP

The Arizona GOP censured members who stood up for truth and facts in calling out Mr. Trump’s prolific pre-election and post-election lies and …

Local-issues

Letter: I'm insulted

Two writers in the March 3rd Star complained about Arizona trying to straighten out this voting mess. One complains he’s too old and can’t fin…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News