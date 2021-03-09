Letter: Stimulus Checks for Our Local Economy

We read and hear “Oh, but I don’t need this check”. First and foremost, how grateful we should feel that our economy will soon be reinvigorated, that people will be able to pay their rents, that the hungry will be able to shop. If an “unneeded” stimulus check arrives to our accounts, I urge you to do our Tucson area a world of good by spending every penny of it on small local businesses, local businesses owned by minorities, environmental and charitable nonprofits, and nonprofits which have mission statements promoting diversity, health, nature, sustainability and equity. I shudder when I see boarded-up store windows, eviction notices on apartment doors, and hundreds of pleas from desperate nonprofits. From the bottom up and as individuals, we can fix this pandemic-challenge by intentionally and thoughtfully spending every cent of the anticipated checks on our local needs. It’s a great opportunity to think of others during this time of great need.
Janel Feierabend
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.