Letter: stimulus checks to charity
Re: the April 21 article "Some Tucsonans plan to use stimulus funds to help others."

By way of gratitude for living in a time when we have pensions, social security checks, invested (albeit) diminished retirement savings and no employment concerns, we happily tripled our stimulus checks and sent the amount off to the Community Food Bank of Southern Az. in honor and memory of the incredible foresight and enthusiasm of its founder Punch Woods. The photos of lines snaking around food banks are heartbreaking. If this pandemic teaches us nothing else, it showcases the tremendous inequality in this, the richest country in the world.

Denice Blake and John Blackwell

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

