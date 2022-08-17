 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Stitch Factory and Lab

The front-page article on "Sewing factory works to grow economy, careers" by Carmen Duarte (08/11/22) was well-written, informative, and inspiring. What a great idea! The business plan for the Factory and the Lab is sound and lord knows, this is a technical skill and trade that off-shoring nearly destroyed domestically. Kudos to Erica Yngve, her staff and instructors, students, the Pascua Yaqui Tribe, city of Tucson, and MoonshotAZ. It's one thing to "Buy American" and quite another to actually pull it off.

Polly Parks

Downtown

