Letter: Stolen election

Arizona congressman Paul Gosar complained that, “Any claim Biden has won is illegitimate.” Congressman Andy Biggs said, “The Left is assiduously stealing the presidency.” Both of these congressmen were (unfortunately) reelected in the same election they are claiming is fraudulent. Similarly, Senator Mitch McConnell congratulated Republicans who won election in the same states that Trump is claiming were fraudulently won by Biden. Oh, those sneaky Democrats! Yet they forgot in their perfidy to retake the Senate.
Sean Bruner
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
