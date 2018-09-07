I find it incredibly sad that the Board of Supervisors unanimously rejected the important Stonegarden funding. To characterize the efforts of our law enforcement as focused on the separation of families and the arrest of undocumented immigrants is a gross misrepresentation of the facts. A failure to address the criminal side of this tragedy of human trafficking and drug smuggling for which theses funds were to be used is a failure of leadership in my opinion.
My heart goes out to the families who give their life's fortunes, and sometimes their lives, to the coyotes who promise them safe journey across our borders to what they perceive to be a better life. To deny that our porous border is not a gateway for this illicit activity only reinforces the criminals' resolve to prey on the desperation of others for their own profit. Our county deserves better!
Dennis Currie
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.