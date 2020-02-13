Letter: Stonegarden Grant

Re: the Feb. 12 article "Petty rejection of Stonegarden grant felt by rural voters."
Andrew Gullo blasts Pima County Supervisor for voting against the grant which he says would have benefited rural areas. He fails to acknowledge the grant was a classic “bait and switch.” The Department of Homeland Security sweetened the pot by allowing $200,000 to be used for “humanitarian” aid. Then rejected it because of the requested aid.
He failed to say that Stonegarden overtime money to pay deputies to cruise rural area would blow a hole in county retirement accounts. That the 3,700 Border Patrol agents in the Tucson Sector along the border already swarm in rural areas picking up drug smugglers, human traffickers and, yes, “cross-border criminals.”
Hispanic residents also live in rural areas. They too would be reluctant to report crimes to their local law enforcement knowing that there is cooperation with Border Patrol.
Local law enforcement used to enforce federal immigration law has no place in Arizona.
Sara Busey
Green Valley
