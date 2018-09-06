While not surprised, I was very disappointed by the Supervisors vote to return the Stonegarden Grant Money. Supervisor Valadez's comment that he is concerned that the publics' trust of Pima County deputies has eroded. How about now? I would say the public trust of the supervisors has eroded indeed. Why would you in any way hinder the ability of the Sheriffs Dept. to provide for the safety of all citizens? Why would you intentionally, especially in light of the fact that the Stonegarden funds are a grant, violate your oath before the people of Pima County? Your vote yesterday was nothing more than pathetic political posturing to thrust a stick in the eye of federal immigration policy, to ingratiate your self to the shouts of a few.
Daniel Porzio
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.