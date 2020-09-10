 Skip to main content
Letter: Stop abandoning little tykes
I just read that a three year old died after being left in a car while the parent abandoned her while he or she went about their business.

I recently purchased a 2020 Hyundai and even though I have no kids in the back seat, I take no offense at the message that appears when I shut the car off: "Check Rear Seats."

Many safety devices are required by law. As a conservative Republican I generally resent being bossed around by government. Still it seems to me this warning belongs on every car and should be made available as a retrofit to all cars.

Let's put an end to killing the little ones.

Chuck Josephson

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

