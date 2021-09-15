 Skip to main content
Letter: Stop anti-education bills
Letter: Stop anti-education bills

Arizona ranks 48th in the US for spending on K-12 education. Improving education is good for our kids and our economy. Arizona voters recognized this, by passing Proposition 208, a bill that would raise up to $1 billion for public schools. Proposition 208 would be funded by a 3.5% tax surcharge on wealthy filers. But the legislature has passed three bills aimed at undermining education investment and the will of the voters. 1) The flat tax, which will result in a permanent $1.9 billion loss in state revenue per year. A similar flat tax wrecked the Kansas economy, and was eventually repealed. 2) The Tax Cap, for wealthy earners. This would result in decreasing Arizona’s general fund, including K-12 spending by over $250 million per year. And 3) SB1783, that creates new tax categories for the wealthy. Each of these bills disproportionately benefit the rich, and undermines Arizona voters. Please sign petitions against these bills, and let your representatives know.

Bill Hatcher

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

