Letter: Stop Awful Laws. Solve Problems

A recent writer outlined the bills proposed by Democrats in the AZ Legislature for things we need: education funding, affordable housing, water issues, minimum wages, elections, health care, child care, gun safety, and climate policy.

Unfortunately, we didn’t get to hear about Democrats’ bills because Republicans have a one vote majority and refuse to even discuss Democratic bills.

So we got Republican laws: an expensive sham election audit, elimination of our vote-by-mail (PEVL) procedures, and new voting restrictions. We now have laws preventing most abortions, restricting what teachers teach, prohibiting teachers from having confidential conversations with students, and preventing most Covid vaccine requirements. Republicans also want to allow guns on college campuses and make gun purchases tax-exempt.

And taxes we have paid for government services will be refunded to the uber wealthy; these refunds will permanently consign schools to 49th place and reduce funding for police and fire protection, health care, efficient elections, and infrastructure repair.

We need solutions to community problems. Vote for Democrats.

Lisa Wolfe

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

