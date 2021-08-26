Letter: Stop Bad Laws

The AZ Legislature passed three voter suppression laws and three tax laws gutting revenues for education. Voters can stop these laws from taking effect. Petitions to put the laws on the ballot for a vote are being circulated now. We need voters to sign these petitions so they can be filed before Sept 28. Otherwise, the laws will automatically become effective Sept 29.
One of the new laws will weaken our right to vote by mail. Arizona’s Permanent Early Voting List (PEVL) has been used successfully for many years. It is a model for other states. There is no reason to change it.
Voters have told the Legislature we want more funding for public education. But, instead, they passed giving huge tax refunds to the very wealthy, depleting money intended for education.
Please go to Linktr.ee/TAGGAZ to find a convenient time and place to sign the petitions.
Lisa Wolfe
North side
