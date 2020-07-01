Letter: Stop blaming Trump for everything

A recent letter blamed President Trump for not being allowed to visit her father for 11 weeks before he died. I blame state officials for not DEMANDING solutions. Most facilities should have an area that could be transformed into a visiting room. Make half hour appointments, with each visitor getting temperature checked, hand sanitized and then proceed to gowning up. Hair wrap to foot wrap and yes a fresh face mask. This would dramatically lower the risk of contamination. The paper gown products bought in bulk and made into kits would not be that expensive. Those who can afford the price could donate money so that gown kits would be available to all families. This is just one idea, I am sure there are other ways to make safe visits. Local officials and health care experts are to blame on this issue, not the President. Perhaps our mayor can hang an ELDERLY LIVES MATTER banner from city hall.
Carol Mingus
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
