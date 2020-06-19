Letter: Stop Killing My Family

Letter to the Editor:
Stop Killing my Family
Dear Doug: My only uncle lives in Tucson. He’s in his 80’s, lives alone and I fear for his life.
Governor Doug Ducey – you’re risking my uncle’s life by not implementing adequate restrictions to reduce the spread of Covid 19. Yes, Doug – you are deliberately reducing his chances of reaching 90 because you lack the insight and backbone to enact common sense policies that have worked so effectively in other parts of the country.
Doug – your behavior is shameful. It has to stop.
You need to stand up straight and show some moral courage. Become a leader in Covid-19 testing, tracing and prevention.
Yes, you can stop the spread. But -- if the job’s too tough. Please step aside and let someone else take charge.
I want my uncle to live the life he deserves.
Michael Robison
Southwest side
