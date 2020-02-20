Letter: Stop letting pets in ALL stores
View Comments

Letter: Stop letting pets in ALL stores

Re: the Feb. 17 letter "Stop letting pets in grocery stores."

Regarding the recent letter about pets in grocery stores. I think it should cover ALL stores. I've seen dogs in carts, sprawled on floors, and blocking aisles in grocery stores. I have also seen them laying on the floor in Penney's, in Home Goods, Kohls, JoAnn Fabrics, and even in Williams Sonoma. The worst was in Home Depot where I saw a woman walk in with a dog on a leash. Just past the cash registers, it squatted and pooped on the floor. She started to walk off. I said "you ARE going to clean that up aren't you?" She pulled out a bag and picked it up, not bothering to wipe up what was left. Another day I watched a man walk in with a dog, not on leash. While busy looking through packets mounted on the wall, his dog lifted its leg and peed on the lower shelf merchandise. Dogs blocking the path in the Rillito Park Farmer's Market are also a major annoyance. Leave your dogs at home!

Margaret West

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Dem Gun Laws

A writer wrote how SB1625 will allow the Dems to come for our guns. This takeaway is beyond stupid. I know because I read the bill. I also kno…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News