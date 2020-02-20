Letter: Stop letting pets in ALL stores

Re: the Feb. 17 letter "Stop letting pets in grocery stores."
Regarding the recent letter about pets in grocery stores. I think it should cover ALL stores. I've seen dogs in carts, sprawled on floors, and blocking aisles in grocery stores. I have also seen them laying on the floor in Penney's, in Home Goods, Kohls, JoAnn Fabrics, and even in Williams Sonoma. The worst was in Home Depot where I saw a woman walk in with a dog on a leash. Just past the cash registers, it squatted and pooped on the floor. She started to walk off. I said "you ARE going to clean that up aren't you?" She pulled out a bag and picked it up, not bothering to wipe up what was left. Another day I watched a man walk in with a dog, not on leash. While busy looking through packets mounted on the wall, his dog lifted its leg and peed on the lower shelf merchandise. Dogs blocking the path in the Rillito Park Farmer's Market are also a major annoyance. Leave your dogs at home!
Margaret West
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.