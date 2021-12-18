Letter: Stop putting our children at risk!

Our children and their schools continue to pay the price for Arizona’s poor leadership during the pandemic.
Arizona is the only state in the Southwest that never had a statewide mask mandate, even during the worst of the pandemic. Our neighbors of all different political stripes got the memo that masks work, but the political ambition of Ducey and Brnovich stopped them from doing the right thing.
Not only do they oppose mask mandates, but want to keep federal money from any school district that has mandated mask wearing. This money was set aside for Arizona to safely operate schools post-Covid. This puts our children’s health in danger and further underfunds their schools. All of this at a time when many of our children have fallen behind in their learning due to issues caused by schools closed for a year due to Covid risk.
Ducey and Brnovich need to stop their selfish political charades and support solid health procedures and the funding required to implement them.
Marie Nibel
Foothills
