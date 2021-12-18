 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Stop putting our children at risk!
View Comments

Letter: Stop putting our children at risk!

  • Comments

Our children and their schools continue to pay the price for Arizona’s poor leadership during the pandemic.

Arizona is the only state in the Southwest that never had a statewide mask mandate, even during the worst of the pandemic. Our neighbors of all different political stripes got the memo that masks work, but the political ambition of Ducey and Brnovich stopped them from doing the right thing.

Not only do they oppose mask mandates, but want to keep federal money from any school district that has mandated mask wearing. This money was set aside for Arizona to safely operate schools post-Covid. This puts our children’s health in danger and further underfunds their schools. All of this at a time when many of our children have fallen behind in their learning due to issues caused by schools closed for a year due to Covid risk.

Ducey and Brnovich need to stop their selfish political charades and support solid health procedures and the funding required to implement them.

Marie Nibel

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Condition of Tucson

A few months ago, I wrote a Guest Opinion column regarding the condition of our roads and crime rate.which is higher than any other Arizona ci…

Local-issues

Letter: No to Finchem

The Tucson Weekly's December 2-9 cover headlined “Mark Finchem’s Scary Past and Dangerous Future,” followed by the subheading “This lawmaker s…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News