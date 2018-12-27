My biggest hope for 2019 is that 2018 will not be repeated. The Star’s readers like myself make an effort to keep informed but unfortunately it's getting harder and harder to accomplish without doing some basic research on our own. Watching cable news is no longer possible without doing internet searches, reading other newspapers, and reading current non-fiction books, if we are to negate the claim of fake news coming from our president.
My biggest fear for 2019 is having a crisis in this country or elsewhere and having an administration that is totally unequipped for dealing with the problem. When former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson tells us President Trump doesn’t read, wouldn’t read briefing papers, and the president goes with his gut instincts we’re all in trouble. After reading the book “Leadership in Turbulence” how President Lincoln, both Roosevelts, Johnson and Kennedy all dealt with problems facing our country, every American should be extremely afraid of our current president making his decision by instincts or his gut feelings.
With climate change a "hoax," tariffs being “easy to win,” the wall "getting built," everyone "is lying," "no collusion" and Russia "if you're listening." It's up to all Americans to be better informed. READ!
Clyde Steele
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.