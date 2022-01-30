 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Stop the Expansion of Charter Schools
View Comments

Letter: Stop the Expansion of Charter Schools

  • Comments

Arizona needs to stop expanding Charter Schools that deplete public schools of needed resources and pad the pockets of for-profit management companies and their shareholders.

Currently, Senate bill 1068 proposes paying non-certified teachers in Charter Schools according to the same wage scale as certified teachers in public schools. Most Charter School teachers are not certified and not capable of providing the high standard of learning public schools do. Many Charters hire “Teach for America” recruits who receive as little as 5 weeks training. Public school certification requires 5 years of real training in education and child development.

Charter Schools are not regulated by the State, an elected school board or taxpayers. They don’t offer a free education to all by not admitting or expelling students with challenges.

Charter Schools fail, 25% in the first 5 years, the investors pocket the money

while students suffer disruption in their learning.

Tell our legislators to stop misusing our tax dollars and hurting our students!

Leadawn Anderton

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: ERs

Last night I was an unexpected guest at the Banner UMC emergency room. There I found a large number of patients, many in considerable discomfo…

Local-issues

Letter: All about me

So, here's my" all-about-me" experience today. Went to the local sandwich/bread store. BIG sign, do not enter without a mask. GREAT! Went in (…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News