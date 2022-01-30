Letter: Stop the Expansion of Charter Schools

Arizona needs to stop expanding Charter Schools that deplete public schools of needed resources and pad the pockets of for-profit management companies and their shareholders.
Currently, Senate bill 1068 proposes paying non-certified teachers in Charter Schools according to the same wage scale as certified teachers in public schools. Most Charter School teachers are not certified and not capable of providing the high standard of learning public schools do. Many Charters hire “Teach for America” recruits who receive as little as 5 weeks training. Public school certification requires 5 years of real training in education and child development.
Charter Schools are not regulated by the State, an elected school board or taxpayers. They don’t offer a free education to all by not admitting or expelling students with challenges.
Charter Schools fail, 25% in the first 5 years, the investors pocket the money
while students suffer disruption in their learning.
Tell our legislators to stop misusing our tax dollars and hurting our students!
Leadawn Anderton
Southwest side
