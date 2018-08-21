A Caucasian former neighbor of mine from the small Southern California mountain community where I grew up moved from one Phoenix neighborhood to another this weekend. She and her family had recently moved to the place they were leaving, but felt a distinct need to move to a more hospitable part of the Valley after a neighbor jovially welcomed her and her Hispanic husband to their new home with the information that he loved target shooting at “cans:” MexiCANS and Puerto RiCANS.
I am heartsick at the ugliness and fear my friends have suffered. There is no place for this in America. We must stem the current tide which tells us this hate is okay and acceptable. It is not. Vote for candidates who speak compassion and respect for ALL Americans.
Melinda Sims
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.