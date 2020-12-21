Letter: Stop the Insanity

Arizona’s 63-point loss to ASU not only exposed Coach Kevin Sumlin’s failure to build a winning football team, it also revealed the insanity of the University of Arizona’s approach to hiring football coaches. Hiring Power 5 head coach re-treads has not made Arizona into an even occasional contender in the PAC-12. Sorry, but the lone PAC-12 South Championship under Rich Rodriguez was an outlier. It’s time for Dave Heeke to re-imagine what the Arizona football program should be. I suggest taking a cue from Georgia Tech. For years. Georgia Tech was the one football team in the ACC that no one wanted to play because they ran the triple option i.e., they were different. I beg you Mr. Heeke, find an innovative coach in the Group of Five (or even Division II) that is willing to build something different at Arizona. It will be more interesting, cheaper, and ultimately more successful.
Jeff Thomas
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
