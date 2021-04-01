Letter: Stop the Reid Park land grab by the zoo!

Thousands of lovers of Reid Park's Barnum Hill and the south duck pond have signed petitions and written requests to stop the zoo from a land grab of this treasured part of Tucson's central park. As a retired Arizona educator and 30-year resident of Julia Keen neighborhood, I truly appreciate my morning dog-walk, see wild birds at the pond and hill to start my day. I remember when a beautiful green area of the park with a soccer field was fenced in and an elephant enclosure was built, to the surprise to those of us who live in the neighborhood. We still miss those 7.5 acres that were taken at that time. This unjustified land grab by the zoo has to stop! There are other alternatives for the zoo that do not include taking precious historical and cultural heratige, cutting down dozens of huge mature trees and fencing the area off to the public. This would be an irreplaceable loss for Tucson.
Les Toczko
Midtown
