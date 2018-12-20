The Arizona DEQ should be renamed “Dept. of Environmental Degradation.” There seems to be a strain of insanity, or perhaps something more sinister, inflicting government officials claiming that unimaginably destructive projects like this gigantic open pit will have minor environmental impacts that can be magically mitigated. Check out the Green Valley area to see what open-pit mines and “mitigation” accomplish – total environmental destruction.
Aside from the horrendous damage to wildlife, vegetation and viewscapes, we get huge clouds of dangerous dust permeating the air from vast piles of toxic tailings that cannot even support plant life, poisoned and depleted aquifers, and flooding from uncontrolled runoff. Yes, the mines support a few jobs, but pay little in taxes as the money flows to foreign investors. Once the mine plays out, the owners walk away leaving another unfunded billion dollar Superfund mess that will never be cleaned up. Help prevent this from happening to the beautiful Santa Ritas! Please see: http://www.scenicsantaritas.org/ and https://www.rosemontminetruth.com/.
Waid Reynolds
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.