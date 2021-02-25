Letter: Stop the Rot at AZ House Roots

Arizona LD 11 needs to cure a bad situation. Rep Finchem is getting bad marks by association with Oath Keeper and a trip to DC for an violent visit at the capitol. He has earned bad marks in Civics 101.
The ethics chairwoman in the house has refused to open an investigation. The GOP is refusing to censor members that are over the line, while censoring the members with high standards. We have a rot disease in government and need a cure. Good citizens must find a cure. Maybe the organization Run for Something has our elixir. Check out the site at runforsomething.net. We deserve better, demand better. Stop the rot.
Kenn Block
Oro Valley
