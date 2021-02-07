Letter: Stop the Steal!

No, not that false narrative about an election "steal" by Democrats. I'm talking about Arizona Republican legislators trying to steal our votes. We already know that Congressmen Paul Gosar and Andy Biggs and state legislator Mark Finchem supported the January 6 Capitol insurrection and that the GOP-dominated Arizona Senate plans to use taxpayer money to conduct a useless audit of Maricopa County's votes.
But wait, there's more! Republican legislators are proposing new restrictions on voting by mail, more burdensome requirements for election officials, and the most outrageous proposal of all--a law to let the legislature overturn the results of future Presidential elections in the state! This last one is being proposed by Rep. Shawnna Bolick of Phoenix, the wife of a member of Arizona's Supreme Court. I guess she and maybe her husband haven't read the state Constitution.
While hopefully none of this becomes law, we need to stop the GOP from trying to steal our votes by voting them out of office in 2022.
Karen Schickedanz
SaddleBrooke
