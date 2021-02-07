 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Stop the Steal!
View Comments

Letter: Stop the Steal!

  • Comments

No, not that false narrative about an election "steal" by Democrats. I'm talking about Arizona Republican legislators trying to steal our votes. We already know that Congressmen Paul Gosar and Andy Biggs and state legislator Mark Finchem supported the January 6 Capitol insurrection and that the GOP-dominated Arizona Senate plans to use taxpayer money to conduct a useless audit of Maricopa County's votes.

But wait, there's more! Republican legislators are proposing new restrictions on voting by mail, more burdensome requirements for election officials, and the most outrageous proposal of all--a law to let the legislature overturn the results of future Presidential elections in the state! This last one is being proposed by Rep. Shawnna Bolick of Phoenix, the wife of a member of Arizona's Supreme Court. I guess she and maybe her husband haven't read the state Constitution.

While hopefully none of this becomes law, we need to stop the GOP from trying to steal our votes by voting them out of office in 2022.

Karen Schickedanz

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Recall Mark Finchem

I have tried to talk to all my representatives in CD-11 since November 19th. All but one has spoken with me, Mark Finchem refuses. Instead, Fi…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News