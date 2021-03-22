Letter: STOP THE ZOO EXPANSION NOW!

I am a Tucson resident and taxpayer and I do not support the expansion of the Reid Park Zoo into the 3.5 acres subsuming the duck pond and Barnum Hill. We need more free and open park space, not less.
The incarceration of animals is not education or entertainment. Animals are not tools to be used for display and experimentation. Like human animals, they have emotions, awareness, they form relationships, and need freedom to live. And just like humans, wild animals suffer greatly when incarcerated. Zoos, including Reid Park Zoo, cause incredible mental and physical health problems to these wild animals. Zoos and aquariums teach our citizens that we accept this cruel form of entertainment, that we feel these animals' pain is not as important as our own "need" to look at these animals suffering in their cages. We know it is unethical and inhumane to confine wild animals. We, as a society, no longer accept these barbaric institutions. Stop Reid Park Zoo expansion!
Amron Gravett
Midtown
