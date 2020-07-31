Letter: Stop with the Nazi comparisons

On July 30, you published s guest cartoon from a local reader about the deployment of federal agents to quell violence in cities. The federal agents were labeled “Trump’s private Gestapo.”
While I agree that the deployment of these agents is egregious, unwise, terrible and possibly illegal, I can’t accept labeling them “Gestapo.”
As the Anti-Defemination League has pointed out numerous times, inappropriate comparisons to the actions of the Nazis “coarsens our discourse and diminishes the horror of the Holocaust.”
The ADL has added, “glib comparisons to Nazi Germany are offensive and a trivialization of the Holocaust. We have a long record of speaking out when both Democrats and Republicans engage in such overheated rhetoric.”
There are better, more accurate and more thoughtful ways to criticize the use of federal agents.
Mark Kimble
Midtown
