Letter: Stopping early and mail-in voting wll punish disabled people

Disabled people and those who love them should be very afraid if Kari Lake, Mark Finchem, and like-minded Trump Republicans win in November.

If these people take control of Arizona government, vote by mail and early voting will be stopped.

If so, how will bed-bound people be able to vote? How will severely disabled people or sick people be able to vote? I know of wheel-chair users who can hardly get to their doctors because of their heart rending difficulties of getting into and out of cars and vans. Yet they will be expected to show up in person and wait in line - for who knows how long.

If you cannot bring yourself to vote for Democrats in November then simply skip voting for Kari Lake, Mark Finchem, and all the others who want to tear down what isn't broken.

May I suggest that you donate your time and money to candidates who will not cruelly punish the disabled among us.

One day it may be you.

Peter Bakke

SaddleBrooke