Re: the Dec. 29 letter "Stopping pedestrian deaths."
My compliments to Richard Harper on his letter regarding drivers speeding and pedestrian deaths.
I want to share our experience from last week. The day after Christmas my wife and I went to Winterhaven to enjoy one of the last days of the wonderful light show. After walking the streets we stopped for a bite to eat and were walking back to our car. We crossed Ft. Lowell and were crossing Country Club in the crosswalk and with the green light when a vehicle traveling west on Ft. Lowell jumped the lagging left turn light and crossed in front of me! If my wife hadn't reacted I would have been the first one hit.
It isn't just speeding drivers but those ignoring basic traffic rules. Tucsonans voted out red light cameras, but at least when they were in use drivers were more cognizant of the consequences, not saying anything about how they were managed.
Tim Johnson
East side
