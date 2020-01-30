Letter: Stopping robocalls


Robocalls are an irritant to all of us. I want to inform readers about a program called Nomorobo that stops these calls. It’s free on our landline with Cox, but is also available through other cable companies. It’s easy to set up, and once activated it recognizes when a call is a robocall and will stop the call after one ring. Non-robocalls will continue ringing. As far as I know it’s not available for free on smart phones; so on my iPhone I simply restrict call rings to folks on my contact list. Other calls still go through, but the phone doesn’t ring. I then check recent calls for messages and, as appropriate, block the unwanted phone numbers.

Nomorobo has brought peace and quiet back to our home! Not only did it stop the incessant ringing, but it has reduced those calls by over 50%.

Jean Barkley

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

