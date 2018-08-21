Re: the Aug. 16 article "Resurgence of record stores keeps vinyl spinning in Tucson."
The article regarding local record stores was not a fair evaluation of the market here in Tucson. I understand "human interest," but doing a story about a current trend and highlighting only two (both fairly new) record stores makes your coverage read more like an advertorial.
Your list of Tucson Vinyl Specialist isn't even in alphabetical (i.e. unbiased) order. In addition to the lack of mention of the other groundbreaking record stores, no mention of the Vinyl Preservation Society of Tucson. I'm sure there's some excuse that "we can't cover everyone." People understand that. But at least don't have an article that looks like it was written because a friend wanted some press coverage. If the Star is going to treat journalism like a good old boys club, Tucson is ruined.
Jess Schula
Midtown
