Letter: Storytelling at its Best

Thank you Megan Finnerty for hosting such a moving tribute to the tenth year anniversary of the Tucson shooting. My wife and I were very moved by all of the participants in the Storytellers Project on facebook. We are so glad that the Arizona Star editor, Sarah Garrecht Gassen has put the transcript into Friday's paper. We would like more people to see the hour-long presentation as it is archived on You Tube.
We are grateful for the participants and their families as they shared their touching stories. It gave us a sense of courage and hope for the future. We have experienced gun violence in our family and it is our hope with education and a new administration that changes will come forth in 2021.
Floyd and ReNae Flack
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.