Letter: Strategy for Optimal COVID-19 Testing

Developing a strategic plan to optimize the public benefit of COVID-19 testing of 1000 people per day over a two month period is challenging. Contact tracing can provide meaningful guidance for examining potential spread from clusters. Testing in suspected areas of high incidence has already identified prisons and nursing homes as sites that call for periodic retesting of all staff and residents. Just as periodic examination of drivers for alcohol issues can be of public-health value, compulsory testing in other strategic locations can likely have value.
The discovery of 13 sailors on the USS Theodore Roosevelt had positive tests, were quarantined, had 2 negative tests, and later were found to have repeat COVID-19 positivity leads us to questions regarding immunity.
It will pay to watch closely those programs in Asia and Europe in which studies of incidence along with serological and cellular immunity are optimized.
John Hughes
Northeast side
