Letter: Street racing and the Tucson Speedway

Re: the Jan. 29 article "Tucson police plan crackdown on dangerous street racing."
I read today Shaq Davis' article on the Tucson Police cracking down on street racing in our city. It is tragic that such activity results in loss of life. However, it seems to me that there is a simple solution to the problem of drag-racing (what they called it in the "old days"), and that is to open the Tucson Speedway for racing in a controlled environment -- off the streets.
I don't know why the Speedway is not allowed to open, but it would seem that the police and sheriff's offices should be lobbying to get that facility open and get these young men who are obsessed with speed off our streets. What say you?
Kay Kohler
Green Valley
