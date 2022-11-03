 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Street safety for pedestrians and cyclists.

  • Comments

When is the city going to take responsibility for the safety of pedestrians and cyclists by installing speed limit signs and enforcing them?

Speeding is rampant in Tucson.The Mountain Ave. Bike Blvd. has a 25 mph sign at the beginning south end and the beginning north end with no signs in-between. Cyclists are not safe in the bike lanes because drivers travel recklessly at 55 mph. The same thing happens on Glenn, Grant, Speedway, Campbell, and the narrow Campbell bridge at Limberlost which is completely out of control. The message drivers are given is you can drive as fast as you want, no one will care.

How many law suits is it going to take before the city will actually care about the pedestrians and cyclists?

Cheryl Kelli

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Arizona Justices

As you fill out your early mail-in ballots, remember the importance of Arizona justices. One can see how SCOTUS and Trump's judge Aileen Canno…

Letter: CFSD Propositions

The Catalina Foothills School District community has a long history of supporting bonds to build and maintain our schools and small but vital …

Letter: Greg Taylor for PCC

Those folks who serve on local governing and non-profit boards do so without financial compensation and often without appreciation. They face …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News