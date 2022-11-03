Letter: Street safety for pedestrians and cyclists.

When is the city going to take responsibility for the safety of pedestrians and cyclists by installing speed limit signs and enforcing them?

Speeding is rampant in Tucson.The Mountain Ave. Bike Blvd. has a 25 mph sign at the beginning south end and the beginning north end with no signs in-between. Cyclists are not safe in the bike lanes because drivers travel recklessly at 55 mph. The same thing happens on Glenn, Grant, Speedway, Campbell, and the narrow Campbell bridge at Limberlost which is completely out of control. The message drivers are given is you can drive as fast as you want, no one will care.