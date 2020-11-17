 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Strengthening voting opportunities
View Comments

Letter: Strengthening voting opportunities

Finally, this election cycle is drawing to a close. We’ve endured many challenges while making critical decisions.

I’m an election nerd who volunteers with campaigns, observes ballot processing and counting in the County Recorder and Department of Elections, and enjoys conversations with neighbors about political perspectives.

This cycle, across the state, we’ve witnessed a number of legal actions taken against recorders and elections officials by groups of underrepresented voters. Many were dismissed. When reading the publicly-available evidence in these suits, it seemed most were based on communication failures between organizations.

My suggestion is that Arizona Secretary of State Hobbs and Governor Ducey host a solutions-based summit. Include all of the aggrieved stakeholders from across Arizona. Develop and implement an action plan that alleviates the roadblocks deterring citizens from voting. Some statutes may need changing. Partnerships may need strengthening. Maybe collaboration and conversation could be more productive than litigation.

Let’s support all of our citizens’ rights in voting.

Cindy Coleman

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Where is our Mayor?

  • Updated

Mayor Romero has been the Mayor for nearly a year while hiding behind the virus. She continues to keep Council meetings closed to the public, …

Local-issues

Letter: election results

For 4 years, I have seen a barrage of letters proclaiming "Resist!", that Trump is evil, and that all of his supporters are evil. The Star has…

Local-issues

Letter: Stolen election

Arizona congressman Paul Gosar complained that, “Any claim Biden has won is illegitimate.” Congressman Andy Biggs said, “The Left is assiduous…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News