Letter: Strengthening voting opportunities

Finally, this election cycle is drawing to a close. We’ve endured many challenges while making critical decisions.
I’m an election nerd who volunteers with campaigns, observes ballot processing and counting in the County Recorder and Department of Elections, and enjoys conversations with neighbors about political perspectives.
This cycle, across the state, we’ve witnessed a number of legal actions taken against recorders and elections officials by groups of underrepresented voters. Many were dismissed. When reading the publicly-available evidence in these suits, it seemed most were based on communication failures between organizations.
My suggestion is that Arizona Secretary of State Hobbs and Governor Ducey host a solutions-based summit. Include all of the aggrieved stakeholders from across Arizona. Develop and implement an action plan that alleviates the roadblocks deterring citizens from voting. Some statutes may need changing. Partnerships may need strengthening. Maybe collaboration and conversation could be more productive than litigation.
Let’s support all of our citizens’ rights in voting.
Cindy Coleman
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
