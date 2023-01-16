Letter: Striving for Failure

"Coming together is a beginning; keeping together is progress; working together is success." These are words from Henry Ford.
During the State of the State address a vile little cadre of maga turncoats acted out, indeed acted like a spoiled little brats. They showed us again (and again ad. infinitum) that these dullards are out for only one thing and that is to "burn the house down" if they cannot have their own way. They want to eliminate everything they do not care for.
Anarchy is defined in Oxford as a state of disorder due to absence or nonrecognition of authority. These people are anarchists in every sense of the word.
Tim Canny
Oracle
